Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah have been short-listed for the UEFA Player of the Year award, the sport's European governing body said on Monday.

Ronaldo, who won the award last season, helped Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League title and finished as the competition's top scorer with 15 goals.

The Portuguese, who has three wins in total, is the only player to have made the shortlist every year since UEFA created the award in 2011.

Modric, also part of Madrid's Champions League winning team, finished runner-up with Croatia at the World Cup, winning the best player award at the tournament in Russia.