Myanmar's de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Tuesday it was up to Bangladesh to decide how quickly Rohingya refugees would return to Myanmar, appearing to blame Dhaka for the delay.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar to Bangladesh after a brutal military crackdown on the Muslim minority almost a year ago.

The UN says the crackdown is ethnic cleansing and the UN special envoy on human rights in Myanmar said the army's actions bore "the hallmarks of a genocide."

Myanmar and Bangladesh signed a deal in November 2017 to repatriate the refugees, but it has stalled. Many fear to return to a place where villages were burned to the ground and where they say security forces murdered, tortured and raped members of their communities.

Bangladesh insists the Rohingya are on its soil temporarily but has not forced them back.

In rare public remarks on the crisis, civilian leader Suu Kyi said in a speech in Singapore that Myanmar has been ready to receive Rohingya returnees since January 23 as agreed in the memorandum of understanding.

"It's very difficult for us to put a time frame on it by ourselves unilaterally because we have to work with Bangladesh in order to do that," she told an audience in a lecture organised by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute and entitled 'Myanmar's Democratic Transition: Challenges and Way Forward.'

"Bangladesh would also have to decide how quickly they want the process to be completed," Suu Kyi added.

Since the repatriation was signed the two countries have wrangled over details, including the way refugees are described on ID cards in Bangladesh.

