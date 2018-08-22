Zimbabwe’s opposition argued in the country’s top court Wednesday that the presidential election results should be thrown out, alleging that only “massive doctoring” of the vote had kept Emmerson Mnangagwa in office.

Lawyers for the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) launched a blistering attack on Mnangagwa, the ruling ZANU PF party and the election commission over the July 30 ballot — Zimbabwe’s first election since the ousting of Robert Mugabe last year.

“There is a massive cover-up. There has been a massive doctoring of evidence,” Thabani Mpofu, representing the MDC, told the court.

Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s former ally, won the election with 50.8 percent of the vote — just enough to meet the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a run-off against MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who scored 44.3 percent.

“There were at least 16 polling stations with identical results -- identical results for Chamisa, identical results for Mnangagwa. It is like a kid who was playing with the figures,” said Mpofu.

He argued that irregularities wiped out the narrow margin by which Mnangagwa had avoided a second-round vote.

“A run-off is unavoidable. For now, the election must be set aside,” Mpofu said, adding that “we have a false ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission). We have a lying ZEC.”

Thembinkosi Magwaliba, representing Mnangagwa, dismissed claims that the opposition had produced any evidence of fraud.

“This application was not seriously done. The applicant is clearly flippant,” he said.

“In the final analysis it is correct to submit that the allegations... have not been established.”

Nine judges, led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, are hearing the case in Harare, where the court premises were given high security.

The court adjourned on Wednesday after eight hours of arguments and is expected to issue its ruling on Friday.

TRT World'sReagan Des Vignes reports.

Mnangagwa, who has vowed to turn around Zimbabwe's ruined economy, hoped the elections would draw a line under Mugabe's repressive 37-year rule.

The election campaign was more open than previous votes, but was marred by the army opening fire on protesters, killing six, allegations of vote-rigging and a crackdown on opposition activists.