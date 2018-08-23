WORLD
2 MIN READ
Annual weigh-in takes place at Britain's largest zoo
Thousands of animals step onto the scales at Britain's Whipsnade Zoo at an annual weigh-in event to record their height and weight.
Annual weigh-in takes place at Britain's largest zoo
Penguins are weighed by a zookeeper during the annual weigh-in at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in London, Britain, August 23, 2018. / Reuters
August 23, 2018

The annual weigh-in of 3,500 animals took place at Britain’s Whipsnade Zoo on Tuesday.

As part of their regular check-ups, all creatures great and small from gargantuan rhinos to feather-light butterflies, have their vital statistics recorded as a way of keeping track of the health and wellbeing of the 3,500 animals at the UK’s largest zoo.

This way zookeepers are able to compare information on thousands of endangered species.

Recommended

In a press release, the zoo said, "With so many animals that are all so different from one another, our keepers have to come up with creative tactics to entice them onto the scales, from getting meerkats to clamber onto tiny scales to retrieve live crickets, to gently encouraging our Przewalski’s horses (an endangered species of Mongolian wild horse) to walk over a large weight board for a veggie reward!"

TRT World'sJacob Brown reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote