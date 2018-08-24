WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sri Lanka court begins probing Rajapakse-era graft
Sri Lanka's government announced the creation of a special court to accelerate high-profile cases, following criticism of the slow pace of justice since President Maithripala Sirisena came to power in 2015.
Sri Lanka court begins probing Rajapakse-era graft
Mahinda Rajapakse has emerged as the de facto leader of a rival political faction and is expected to name his choice of candidate to contest presidential elections slated for 2019. / AP Archive
August 24, 2018

Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapakse's chief of staff was indicted on Friday for embezzling millions of dollars from a state insurance firm.

A new court set up to investigate major corruption began its work by hearing the case against Rajapakse's top aide Gamini Senarath and three others accused of siphoning off $3 million (500 million rupees).

The four took the money during the construction of a hotel in the capital Colombo that was meant to be managed by the Hyatt group, prosecutors said.

Sri Lanka's government announced in May the creation of a special court to accelerate high-profile cases, following criticism of the slow pace of justice since President Maithripala Sirisena came to power in 2015.

He had pledged to punish members of the former administration accused of stealing vast sums during Rajapakse's decade-long rule.

Stringent security was in force on Friday at the court, which released all four men on bail of $6,838 (1.1 million rupees) each.

Recommended

The judges also allowed a defence plea for more time to study the indictments and fixed the next hearing for September 19.

Rajapakse's top civil servant, Lalith Weeratunga, has already been convicted of misappropriating $4 million and sentenced to three years in prison.

Two of the former president's three sons have also been charged with money-laundering and other relatives face corruption allegations.

Rajapakse was questioned by police last week in connection with the abduction and torture of a journalist in 2008.

The ex-president denies any wrongdoing and has accused the new government of a witch-hunt.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote