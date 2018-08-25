WORLD
Trump says US-Mexico trade deal could be imminent
Trump prompted the NAFTA revamp more than a year ago, complaining the pact has benefited Mexico to the detriment of US workers and manufacturing.
The flags of Canada, Mexico and the US are seen on a lectern before a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 5, 2018. / Reuters
August 25, 2018

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that the United States could reach a "big Trade Agreement" with Mexico imminently.

"Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together," Trump wrote. "A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon!"

The United States and Mexico have been holding bilateral talks aimed at resolving differences in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Canada is also part of the agreement.

The US-Mexico talks for weeks focused on crafting new rules for the automotive industry, which Trump has put at the centre of his drive to rework the 24-year-old deal he says has been a "disaster" for American workers.

Trump prompted the NAFTA revamp more than a year ago, complaining the pact has benefited Mexico to the detriment of US workers and manufacturing. He made renegotiating NAFTA one of his top campaign pledges.

Trump has threatened to withdraw from the pact if it is not reworked to the advantage of the United States.

SOURCE:Reuters
