Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani have agreed to postpone a peace conference on Afghanistan that was planned for September, Moscow said on Monday.

The peace conference was set to take place in September in Moscow, but during a phone call with Lavrov, Ghani proposed postponing it due to the need to develop Afghanistan’s consolidated position on this issue, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, published on its official website.

"The president of the IRA [Islamic Republic of Afghanistan], supporting in principle the idea of a Moscow meeting, proposed postponing it due to the need to develop Afghanistan’s consolidated position on this issue, taking into account the ongoing personnel changes in the leadership of the Afghan ruling bloc," it said.

Lavrov and Ghani agreed to set a new date for the meeting through diplomatic channels.