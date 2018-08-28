Denmark can do more in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Tuesday as he pushed for a more closely united European Union and a continent that takes more responsibility for its own defence.

On the first day of a two-day visit, Macron pressed the case that the EU shouldn't rely so much on the United States for its own security.

Denmark has a defence opt-out clause in its EU ties, meaning it does not take part in military matters. The Danish government and a majority of lawmakers want the defense waiver to be removed but are hesitant about calling a referendum on it since previous votes on the topic have been defeated twice.

"I believe Denmark is too modest about its European commitment," Macron told a news conference after talks with Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen. "I think Denmark can do even more in Europe.

"I am not calling for a referendum but for a debate, and it shouldn't just be black or white," Loekke Rasmussen said.

Environment Minister resigns

Macron's visit came as France's high-profile environment minister Nicolas Hulot unexpectedly announced his resignation on national radio Tuesday, dealing a blow to the French president's lofty green ambitions.