The arrest of five prominent human rights activists in raids across the country for suspected links to Maoist guerrillas ignited allegations on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration was trying to intimidate its critics.

More than 20 civil rights groups, lawyers forums and trade unions are launching a campaign against Tuesday's crackdown, describing it as Modi's latest attempt to stifle dissent and shore up his standing in the run-up to elections in 2018.

Police also accused the five of inflammatory speeches at a rally in western India last year which led to violent clashes between Dalits, the lowest in the Hindu caste hierarchy, and right-wing organisations.

Laptops, mobile phones and even passwords were taken away during the raids at her home said trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj who has been fighting for the rights of workers in parts of India such as Chhattisgarh where left-wing guerrilla groups operate.

"The effort is whatever is the opposition to this regime, whether it is workers rights, tribal rights, everybody who in the opposition is being rounded up," she told reporters outside her home in Faridabad, a short distance from New Delhi.

The arrests follow months of tensions between right-wing nationalist groups and advocates of free speech that has played out in college campuses and spilt over into the streets.

Critics also say several top journalists have been forced out of their jobs for their critical reporting of the government.