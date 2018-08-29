At least seven people were killed in a car bomb blast in a former stronghold of the Daesh group in western Iraq, a security official said on Wednesday. Conflicting death tolls from various news agencies put the death toll to as high as 11.

Major General Qasem al Dulaimi said the attacker drove a booby-trapped vehicle into a joint security checkpoint managed by the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces at the southern entrance to the town of al Qaim, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the Syrian border.

He said four security forces personnel and three civilians were killed in the blast.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

The 0600 GMT (9 am local time) bombing at a checkpoint on the outskirts of al Qaim also wounded 16 people – 11 civilians and five security personnel, police Captain Mahmud Jassem said.