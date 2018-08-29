US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused China of complicating Washington's relationship with North Korea, as talks on Pyongyang's denuclearization are at a standstill.

"China makes it much more difficult in terms of our relationship with North Korea," Trump said at the White House, though he insisted his ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping were "great."

He also noted his "fantastic relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he met in Singapore in June.

"Part of the North Korea problem is caused by the trade disputes with China," Trump said.

In June, President Trump said North Korea was no longer the US' biggest problem.

After his remarks at the White House on Wednesday, in a statement he shared on Twitter he reiterated his belief that "North Korea is under tremendous pressure from China."