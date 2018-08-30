A large number of refugees in Ankara continue to go to great lengths to seek asylum in a number of countries.

Over the recent Eid holidays, thousands gathered at a small park in Ankara waiting for their turn to receive documentation and help with their cases.

"I found my wife and children hiding in the house, terrified. Then a rocket hit a house nearby and it affected my house too. It was very difficult but I had to flee, " says Ghulam Sarwar, who ran from fighting in his village in Afghanistan.