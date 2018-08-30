TÜRKİYE
Refugees in Turkey's capital share heart-wrenching stories of leaving home
As women, men and children who fled their countries to escape war, poverty or persecution process asylum applications and other documentation in Ankara, they are clear on one thing: home is hard to return to.
Most of the refugees in Turkey say they love their home country but it is not safe for them to return. / TRTWorld
August 30, 2018

A large number of refugees in Ankara continue to go to great lengths to seek asylum in a number of countries. 

Over the recent Eid holidays, thousands gathered at a small park in Ankara waiting for their turn to receive documentation and help with their cases. 

"I found my wife and children hiding in the house, terrified. Then a rocket hit a house nearby and it affected my house too. It was very difficult but I had to flee, " says Ghulam Sarwar, who ran from fighting in his village in Afghanistan.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal