Yemeni journalist Ahmed Saleh al Hamzi, head of the state news agency's Al Bayda bureau, was killed in shelling on Thursday, local media announced.

Saleh, who headed the state-run Saba news agency's office in the embattled Al Bayda province, was killed covering the fight between pro-government forces and Yemen's Houthi rebels, Saba said.

Aref al Amri, head of the Al Bayda media office, said Saleh had been killed by shelling early Thursday morning.

Abdullah al Qadry, a Yemeni photographer and videographer who contributed to AFP, was killed in shelling on the border of Al Bayda province, in central Yemen, in April.