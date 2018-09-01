Daesh militants have killed up to 30 soldiers in an attack on a military base in northeast Nigeria, security sources said on Saturday, in one of the biggest attacks of its kind this year.

Thursday's attack by suspected members of a Daesh affiliated group in Nigeria was on a base in Zari village in the north of Borno State.

In 2016 Daesh's West Africa branch split from Boko Haram, the militant group which has killed more than 30,000 people in the region since 2009, when it launched an insurgency.

The Zari attack highlights the challenge to secure the northeast, months ahead of a February election in which security looks set to be a campaign issue.

"The battle lasted for about two hours and our colleagues fought them but things became bad before the fighter jets arrived. We lost about 30 of our soldiers and about 10 were wounded," said a military source who did not want to be named.

Another, who also did not want to be named, said 20 to 30 troops had been killed in a surprise attack. Details only emerged days later because it occurred in a remote area near the border with Niger.