At least six people were killed when a suicide car bomb struck a local government office in central Mogadishu on Sunday, destroying the building and a religious school opposite.

Militant group Al Shabab said it was behind the attack on Hawlwadag district office, which also blew off the roof of a mosque and damaged houses nearby.

TRT World's Arabela Munro reports.

At least six people had been killed, including soldiers, civilians and the suicide bomber, and a dozen injured, according to police officer Mohamed Hussein.

The school was open but at the time of the blast most children were away from the building on a break.