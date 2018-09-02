A total of 391 civilians, including 66 children, were killed in war-torn Syria last month, according to a report released by a Syrian NGO on Saturday.

In a statement, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said Syrian regime forces were responsible for the majority of the fatalities.

“Some 239 civilians were killed in regime attacks in August, including 13 children and eight women,” the SNHR said.

Russian forces, a main backer of Bashar al Assad's regime, were responsible for the death of 36 civilians in Syria last month, it said.

Some 15 civilians were killed by the PKK-linked YPG terrorist group, including three children and three women, according to the SNHR.