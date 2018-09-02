WORLD
2 MIN READ
391 civilians killed in Syria in August
A total of 6,036 civilians had been killed in war-torn Syria since January.
391 civilians killed in Syria in August
Syrian regime forces and Russian soldiers are seen at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, Syria on March 2, 2018. / Reuters
September 2, 2018

A total of 391 civilians, including 66 children, were killed in war-torn Syria last month, according to a report released by a Syrian NGO on Saturday.

In a statement, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said Syrian regime forces were responsible for the majority of the fatalities.

“Some 239 civilians were killed in regime attacks in August, including 13 children and eight women,” the SNHR said.

Russian forces, a main backer of Bashar al Assad's regime, were responsible for the death of 36 civilians in Syria last month, it said.

Some 15 civilians were killed by the PKK-linked YPG terrorist group, including three children and three women, according to the SNHR.

Recommended

Five children were among 12 civilians killed by the Daesh terrorist group in Syria last month while unidentified parties were responsible for the death of 88 civilians, including 25 children and 17 women, it added.

The rights group said a total of 6,036 civilians had been killed in war-torn Syria since January, going on to call on the international community to provide protection to civilians in war-torn Syria and bring the parties responsible for civilian deaths to justice.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in the conflict, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote