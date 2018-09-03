Argentina unveiled plans on Monday to raise export taxes on grains and slash the number of government ministries in a bid to balance its budget next year, as President Mauricio Macri seeks a deal with the IMF to accelerate a $50 billion loan programme.

The new austerity measures, announced by Macri and Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne, were prompted by a 16 percent slide in the value of the peso last week, bringing the local currency's losses to almost 50 percent against the dollar so far this year.

TRT World's Christine Prirovolakis reports.

Investors were seeking determined action from Macri's centre-right government to close its budget gap amid growing concerns that a recession this year and the sliding currency would leave the government struggling to service its debt, most of which is in dollars.

"This is not just another crisis. It has to be the last," said Macri in a televised national address, adding that the taxes on exports were an emergency measure that would be lifted once the economy stabilised.

He warned his countrymen that poverty levels would rise due to inflation running at more than 30 percent but said the government would make an effort to bolster some social programmes, such as child welfare.

Argentina's economic woes have revived painful memories of a 2001-2002 economic crisis that plunged millions into poverty and shook the faith of international investors in Latin America's third-largest economy.