A Syrian war monitor said Russian air strikes had resumed against the opposition and rebels in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Tuesday after several weeks.

At least three people have been killed on the onslaught and several others injured, according to the White Helmets.

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has sworn to recapture every inch of Syria and has made big gains against opposition and rebels since Russia joined his war effort in 2015.

Tuesday's attacks, if confirmed, came just hours after US President Donald Trump warned Syria against launching a reckless attack on the country's last opposition and rebel stronghold with the help of Russia and Iran, saying the offensive could trigger a "human tragedy."

Turkey expresses discomfort at YPG presence to US

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar held a closed-door meeting with US Special Envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, in capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Akar expressed Turkey's discomfort at the YPG/PKK presence in Syria.

He also conveyed Turkey’s intention to continue protecting its security and regional interests in accordance with international law, as well as the need to completely rid the region of the terrorist organisation.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins brings more from the capital Ankara.

Iran says trying to remove militants

Regime-backer Iran says it's making efforts to remove militants from the region with the least human cost, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

"The situation in Idlib is sensitive," Zarif told state TV.

"Our efforts are for ... the exit of terrorists from Idlib to be carried out with the least human cost."

UN sees 'moment of truth' for Syria political process

UN envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura told reporters that talks between major powers this month on setting up a committee to lead constitutional reform in Syria will be a "moment of truth" for a credible political process.

De Mistura will hold separate sets of talks next week, one involving Russia, Turkey and Iran, and the other including the United States and Saudi Arabia, to discuss the makeup of the committee.

He said it must not be allowed to become a "long, winding process about the process" but could be the entry point into Syrian regime reforms leading to elections after the war.

Prelude to regime assault?

Last week, a source close to the regime said Damascus was preparing a phased offensive to recover Idlib province, but Turkey, whose army has a string of observation posts around the edge of the opposition and rebel area, has warned against such an assault.

Russian air raids ceased in and around Idlib on August 15, but regime forces and their allies have continued shelling rebel positions there, the war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), said.

The SOHR said the air strikes were in the countryside near Jisr Al Shughour on the western edge of the rebels' northwestern territory.

Turkish, Russian and Iranian leaders are due to meet on September 7 in Iran and are expected to discuss the situation in northwestern Syria.

Zarif met with Assad in a surprise visit to Damascus on Monday ahead of the expected offensive.

Trump's tweet

"President Bashar al Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province. The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy," Trump tweeted.

"Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don't let that happen!"