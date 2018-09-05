The UN envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday that "consultations" in Geneva between the warring parties offered a "flickering signal of hope" after years of conflict.

The talks will be the first public meetings between the government of Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and Yemen's powerful Houthi rebels since 2016, when 108 days of negotiations in Kuwait failed to broker a power-sharing deal.

But both the government and the rebels have said they expect no breakthrough at the "consultations," which are due to open on Thursday but appear likely to be delayed.

TRT World 's Abubakr Al Shamahi brings more from Geneva, Switzerland.

'Signal of hope'

"The people of Yemen ... are desperately in need of a signal of hope. We would like to think that the work we will do together in these next days will begin to send a flickering signal of hope to them," Griffiths said.

While representatives of the Yemeni government arrived in Geneva on Wednesday, the rebels remained stranded in Sanaa, amid claims the Saudi-led coalition backing Hadi was preventing them from leaving for the talks.

When asked about the Houthi charges, Griffiths said, "We are working on that.

"I think it will sort itself out," he said. "If you look back at previous negotiations on Yemen, there has always been a delay.