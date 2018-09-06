American Madison Keys clinched her second consecutive US Open semifinal berth on Wednesday by using her powerful serve and fiery forehand to get an edge on 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro and win 6-4 6-3.

While the pair initially seemed evenly matched, the momentum shifted in Keys’ favour in the second set of the 83-minute affair, as she dominated with her powerful service game.

“I felt good today. You know, being out in front of an energetic crowd is always fun,” Keys said in an on-court interview. “I still haven’t totally processed this match.”

Keys, who fired six aces and fended off both break point opportunities against her during the match, told reporters that adapting to Suarez Navarro’s versatile play proved critical.

“She does a really good job ... of holding the baseline and redirecting the ball,” Keys said.

Suarez Navarro, whose own service game was under pressure, told reporters the 14th-seeded American had simply outplayed her.

“She was returning in pressure situation every time because I don’t have a big first service,” the Spaniard said. “I think this was really important part of the game.

Keys, who lost the final last year to Sloane Stephens, now faces fellow power player Naomi Osaka of Japan in what could be a combustible semifinal on Thursday.

In the other semifinal, USA's Serena Williams will take on Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.