Keys, Djokovic through to US Open semifinals
Madison Keys clinched her second consecutive semifinal berth by beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-4 6-3 while Novak Djokovic beat Australian John Millman 6-3 6-4 6-4.
Madison Keys of the USA celebrates match point against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in a quarterfinal match on day ten of the 2018 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. [Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports]
September 6, 2018

American Madison Keys clinched her second consecutive US Open semifinal berth on Wednesday by using her powerful serve and fiery forehand to get an edge on 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro and win 6-4 6-3.

While the pair initially seemed evenly matched, the momentum shifted in Keys’ favour in the second set of the 83-minute affair, as she dominated with her powerful service game.

“I felt good today. You know, being out in front of an energetic crowd is always fun,” Keys said in an on-court interview. “I still haven’t totally processed this match.”

Keys, who fired six aces and fended off both break point opportunities against her during the match, told reporters that adapting to Suarez Navarro’s versatile play proved critical.

“She does a really good job ... of holding the baseline and redirecting the ball,” Keys said.

Suarez Navarro, whose own service game was under pressure, told reporters the 14th-seeded American had simply outplayed her.

“She was returning in pressure situation every time because I don’t have a big first service,” the Spaniard said. “I think this was really important part of the game.

Keys, who lost the final last year to Sloane Stephens, now faces fellow power player Naomi Osaka of Japan in what could be a combustible semifinal on Thursday.

In the other semifinal, USA's Serena Williams will take on Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.

Men's singles

Novak Djokovic sweated it out from behind the baseline to beat Australian John Millman 6-3 6-4 6-4 and set up a semifinal with Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

Djokovic, a two-time champion at Flushing Meadows, struggled with the humidity at Arthur Ashe Stadium but kept his cool mentally, saving the only break point he faced in the first set and wrapping up the opener in an hour.

“[I was] very tested,” Djokovic said. “Almost three hours. It’s midnight now. Credit to John for putting up a great battle.”

Millman is used to the searing heat in his native Brisbane, but needed to leave court to change with the score level at 2-2 in the second, telling the umpire he was unable to put the ball in his pocket because his shorts were soaked through with sweat.

The US Tennis Association said in a statement that Millman was sweating so profusely that the moisture dripping onto court had made the surface too dangerous to play on.

In the other semifinal, Spain's Rafa Nadal will face Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

SOURCE:Reuters
