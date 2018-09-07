The US Treasury announced sanctions on Thursday targeting a network of business groups that supplies fuel to the Syrian regime, along with one that handles trade between the regime and Daesh.

The Treasury said four individuals and five companies added to its financial blacklist were vital to helping Bashar al Assad's regime obtain much-needed crude oil and fuels despite sanctions on Syria.

The announcement, which was made by the state department and posted on the Treasury Department’s website, said all US individuals and entities are hereby prohibited from doing business with them.

The individuals sanctioned are Syrian nationals Yasir Abas, Adnan al Ali and Muhammad al Qatirji and Lebanese national Fadi Nasser.

The entities are the Syria-based Qatirji Company, Lebanon-based Nasco Polymers & Chemicals and Abar Petroleum Service SAL and the United Arab Emirates-based International Pipeline Construction and Sonex Investments Ltd.

It named Muhammad al Qatirji and his Qatirji Company as a key broker of fuel trade between the Assad regime and Daesh, despite the two sides fighting each other on the battlefield.