Thousands protest in Syria's Idlib against possible Assad offensive
People in Syria's northwestern Idlib province are protesting against a possible regime offensive. Aid groups say the attack would be deadly for the nearly three million people living there.
Protesters hold Syrian revolution flags and chant against the Assad regime's imminent offensive, in Maaret al Numan, a town in Idlib province, Syria, Friday, September 7, 2018. / AP
September 7, 2018

People are fleeing from Idlib while they still can, as the province is surrounded by regime troops. They're determined to reclaim it from the thousands of militants they say are hiding among civilians.

Rebels have been preparing for the attack, but the odds aren't in their favour. 

They're outgunned by the regime, which has Russian and Iranian support.

But Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not support plans to launch an attack on Idlib and called for a ceasefire.

People in Idlib are demanding that regime troops back down.

TRT World 's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Summit in Tehran calls for political solution in Syria

Turkey, Iran and Russia on Friday called for a political solution to the crisis in Syria in a joint statement issued at the end of a trilateral summit in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Erdogan warned his counterparts that any assault by Syria's regime will lead to a "bloodbath" in Idlib province, where an assault is expected any day.

Reacting to Erdogan's proposal for the joint communique to call for a ceasefire in Idlib, Putin said "a ceasefire would be good" but indicated that Moscow does not think it will hold.

For his part, Rouhani demanded an immediate withdrawal by American forces in the country, which the other leaders agreed with.

SOURCE:TRT World
