Former president Barack Obama issued a scorching critique of his successor Friday, blasting President Donald Trump's policies and his pattern of pressuring the justice department.

Obama also reminded voters that the economic recovery — one of Trump's favourite talking points — began on his watch.

Obama's speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign was delivered less than two months before midterm elections that could determine the course of Trump's presidency. The remarks amounted to a stinging indictment of political life in the Trump era.

"It did not start with Donald Trump," Obama said. "He is a symptom, not the cause. He's just capitalising on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years."

Politics of fear

Noting the history of former presidents avoiding the rough and tumble of politics, Obama acknowledged his sharp critique of Trump was something of a departure from tradition. But he said the political moment required a pushback and called for better discourse.

"Appealing to tribe, appealing to fear, pitting one group against another, telling people that order and security will be restored if it weren't for those who don't look like us or don't sound like us or don't pray like we do — that's an old playbook," he said.

"It's as old as time. And in a healthy democracy, it doesn't work. Our antibodies kick in and people of good will from across the political spectrum call out the bigots and the fear-mongers and work to compromise and get things done and promote the better angels of our nature."

But, Obama added, when there is a vacuum in democracy, "other voices fill the void. A politics of fear and resentment and retrenchment takes hold."

Obama also criticised Trump's response to the violence last year at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that resulted in the death of a counter-protester.

"We're supposed to stand up to discrimination," Obama said. "And we're sure as heck supposed to stand up clearly and unequivocally to Nazi sympathisers. How hard can that be, saying that Nazis are bad?"

Midterm stumping

Even as he has largely remained out of the spotlight, Obama made clear he's paid close attention to the steady stream of headlines chronicling the Trump administration and said the news is a reminder of what's at stake in the November midterm elections.

"Just a glance at recent headlines should tell you this moment really is different," Obama said. "The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire."

He later added, "This is not normal."

"In two months we have the chance, not the certainty, but the chance to restore some semblance of sanity to our politics," he said in a speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. "There is actually only one check on bad policy and abuses of power, and that's you and your vote."

Both parties are urging their core supporters to get to the polls for the November 6 midterm elections, when Democrats need to pick up 23 seats in the House of Representatives and two seats in the Senate to gain majorities in Congress and slam the brakes on Trump's agenda.

Obama was especially stern in his condemnation of Trump's pattern of pressuring law enforcement officials, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The president has repeatedly called on Sessions to fire special counsel Robert Mueller and earlier this week blamed the justice department for indicting two incumbent Republican members of Congress, arguing the moves could jeopardize their seats.

"It should not be a partisan issue to say that we do not pressure the attorney general or the FBI to use the criminal justice system as a cudgel to punish our political opponents," Obama said.