Britain's Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce on Friday named several Syrian generals and their units stationed around opposition and rebel-held Idlib province, warning in the Security Council that they would be punished for any major military offensive on civilians.

An estimated 3 million people live in the last major stronghold of active opposition to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's rule. The Syrian regime and Russian warplanes began air strikes in Idlib this week in a possible prelude to a full-scale offensive.

The presidents of Turkey, Iran and Russia, meeting in Tehran on Friday for a summit of key foreign players in Syria's war, failed to agree on a ceasefire in Idlib. Russia has described Idlib as a "nest of terrorists," while the United Nations has warned an assault on the area could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

"There are more babies in Idlib than there are terrorists and I think that should give those engaging in military action pause for thought," Pierce told a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Idlib on Friday.

She named units of the Syrian armed forces and their commanders that Britain believed were stationed around Idlib, including the 4th Armored Division, the Republican Guard, Tiger Forces and 2nd and 5th Corps.

"In addition to the Syrian regime, these commanders, these units, will be held accountable by the international community" if there is major offensive with mass civilian casualties, Pierce warned.