Taliban fighters have launched separate attacks on Afghan security forces in the country's north, killing at least 37 people, provincial officials said on Monday.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, head of the provincial council in Kunduz province, said that at least 13 security forces were killed in an attack on a checkpoint they were manning in Dashti Archi district, with another 15 security forces wounded there.

The firefight began late on Sunday and continued into Monday morning.

Averting civilian casualties

Meanwhile in Jawzjan province, Provincial Police Chief General Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani said the Taliban attacked Khamyab district from different directions, forcing Afghan forces to withdraw from the district headquarters to avoid civilian causalities.

"There was intense fighting and we didn't want civilian houses destroyed, or any civilian casualties," said Jawzjani.

He said that at least eight policemen were killed and three other police were wounded. Seven Taliban were killed and eight were wounded during the gun battle, he added.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the group for the attacks in Kunduz and Jawzjan provinces.

The Taliban also killed another 14 local Afghan policemen and pro-government militiamen in the Dara Suf district of Samangan province, provincial spokesman Sediq Azizi said, adding that six others were also wounded.