Six people were killed and another 16 injured when a car bomb exploded outside a local government office in Mogadishu on Monday, Somali police and rescue workers said.

"Our ambulance teams have collected the dead bodies of six people," said Abdiqadir Abdirahman, director of the city's Aamin Ambulance service.

He said 16 others were wounded in the blast.

Police officer Ibrahim Mohamed said a vehicle had rammed a security checkpoint outside the Hodan district headquarters then exploded.

"The blast was huge," he said.

TRT World spoke to journalist Mohammed Ibrahim Bul for the latest.