WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide car bomb kills six in Somali capital
A suicide car bomb rammed into a local government office in Somalia's capital on Monday, killing at least six people in an attack claimed by Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab.
Suicide car bomb kills six in Somali capital
Somali people watch at the car bomb exploded site outside of a local government office in Mogadishu, Somalia, on September 10, 2018. According to Somali police and rescue workers, six people were killed and 16 were injured by the explosion. / AFP
September 10, 2018

Six people were killed and another 16 injured when a car bomb exploded outside a local government office in Mogadishu on Monday, Somali police and rescue workers said.

"Our ambulance teams have collected the dead bodies of six people," said Abdiqadir Abdirahman, director of the city's Aamin Ambulance service.

He said 16 others were wounded in the blast. 

Police officer Ibrahim Mohamed said a vehicle had rammed a security checkpoint outside the Hodan district headquarters then exploded. 

"The blast was huge," he said.

TRT World spoke to journalist Mohammed Ibrahim Bul for the latest.

Recommended

The explosion levelled buildings and left a thick plume of smoke which could be seen across the city.

"It caused a huge blast and there was dust everywhere," said Osman Ali, who was in the area at the time.

Images from the scene showed collapsed buildings — including a mosque — with rescue workers and civilians picking through the debris.

Nur Adan, a bystander, told AFP he saw "several dead bodies being recovered from under wreckage" and that the blast had destroyed two local mosques. 

The attack was claimed by Al Shabab, an Al Qaeda-aligned terror group fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Somalia.

Active for the last decade, the militants carry out regular bombings and armed assaults on government, military and civilian targets in the capital.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza