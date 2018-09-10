POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkey snatches win over Sweden in Nations League
Turkey's substitute Emre Akbaba secured a win over Sweden in the Nations League after suffering a 2-1 home defeat by Russia in their opening League B Group 2 game.
Turkey snatches win over Sweden in Nations League
Turkey celebrates their victory against Sweden during the UEFA Nations League at the Friends Arena, Solna, Stockholm, Sweden in September 10, 2018. / Reuters
September 10, 2018

Turkey's substitute Emre Akbaba got two late goals to snatch a stunning 3-2 win over Sweden in the Nations League as the visitors recovered from two goals down at the Friends Arena on Monday.

The midfielder first rifled home Cenk Tosun's pass to level the score two minutes from time and then sent a glancing header past home goalkeeper Robin Olsen, sealing the comeback win to the delight of the thousands of Turkish fans in the crowd.

Turkey, who suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Russia in their opening League B Group 2 game, started well and had lots of possession but the final ball into the box often lacked quality.

Sweden had taken the lead in their opening Nations League match when Isaac Kiese-Thelin scored 10 minutes before the break, flicking Viktor Claesson's cushioned header against the post before slotting home the rebound.

Recommended

Claesson got on the scoresheet himself four minutes into the second half, drifting in from the left before releasing a rocket of a shot from distance that flew into the net.

Hakan Calhanoglu quickly threw Turkey a lifeline, pulling a goal back two minutes later with a deflected shot that wrong-footed home keeper Olsen.

The Swedes, whose defensive organisation helped them reach the quarter-finals at this year's World Cup in Russia where they were defeated by England, had several chances to increase their lead, but Akbaba had the final say to secure the points. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report