China’s largest e-commerce firm, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has joined forces with a state fund and two technology firms in Russia, hoping that access to their client base of more than 100 million people will boost its development.

Alibaba will own 48 percent of AliExpress Russia as a result of a deal signed with Russian Direct Investment Fund, mobile operator Megafon and internet group Mail.ru during Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum on Tuesday.

The three Russian entities will have a combined 52 percent stake in the e-commerce platform after contributing cash, shares and other assets.

“By partnering with Russia’s leading consumer internet platform, AliExpress Russia will leverage Mail.ru Group’s 100 million internet users across its social media, messaging, e-mail and online games properties,” the companies said.

E-commerce has grown rapidly in Russia in recent years, spurred by improved internet access, with turnover exceeding $14 billion last year, one-third of which were cross-border deals, according to Russia’s Association of Internet Trade Companies.

Alibaba will fold its AliExpress Russia business into the new joint venture (JV), while Megafon will swap its 10 percent stake in Mail.ru for a 24 percent stake in AliExpress Russia.