WORLD
1 MIN READ
Spain to sell 400 bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Yemen conflict
Spain's foreign minister said his country will be honouring a 2015 contract signed by the previous government.
Spain to sell 400 bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Yemen conflict
A girl at a school to which she and her family were evacuated from a village near Hudaida airport amid fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels in Hudaida, Yemen on June 17, 2018. / Reuters
September 13, 2018

Spain will go ahead with the sale of 400 laser-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Thursday, after the deal was halted amid concerns over the Saudi role in the war in Yemen.

"The decision is that these bombs will be delivered to honour a contract that comes from 2015, and was made by the previous government," Borrell told Onda Cero radio.

Recommended

Human rights groups including Amnesty International have denounced Western arms sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies in a war which has killed tens of thousands and left 8.4 million on the brink of famine.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza