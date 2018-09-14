The Israeli army has closed all roads leading to Khan al Ahmar, a Bedouin village in occupied West Bank threatened with demolition.

Abdullah Abu Rahma, a local Palestinian official, told Turkey's Anadolu Agency on Friday that Israeli army bulldozers had blocked all the roads leading to the village with large mounds of earth.

Despite an intense army and police presence, dozens of local residents and solidarity activists had tried — unsuccessfully — to keep the roads open, according to Abu Rahma.

Last week, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled to demolish Khan al Ahmar and expel its Bedouin inhabitants.

The Israeli authorities hope to expel 10,000 Bedouin residents of the E1 Zone — which sits on 15 sq km of land in the West Bank — to make way for a series of new Jewish-only residential units linking Jerusalem to the Maale Adumim settlement.

If implemented, the plan would effectively cut the West Bank in two, thus preempting the emergence of a territorially contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee reports from Khan al Ahmar.

Protesters, activist arrested

The Israeli army also arrested three Palestinians and a French solidarity activist during the demonstration to protest the controversial Israeli court decision to demolish Khan al Ahmar.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent, Israeli troops assaulted dozens of activists and local residents near Khan al Ahmar in occupied West Bank.

During the melee, three Palestinians and a French solidarity activist were detained by the Israeli authorities.

'Real reason is to split West Bank in half'