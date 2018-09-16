CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Hope triumphs over war at London Design Biennale
After decades of war, the once grand city of Mogadishu in Somalia lies in ruins. But a group of architecture students has launched a project to re-capture and preserve the capital's glory days.
Hope triumphs over war at London Design Biennale
The main square of Modadishu, Somalia in December 1969, including a white minaret on a mosque, twin spires of Roman Catholic cathedral and a memorial arch to Italians. / AP Archive
September 16, 2018

Maps of destroyed Yazidi shrines and flat-pack emergency shelters were among exhibits focusing on the destructive legacy of war at the London Design Biennale.

The art and design festival featured 40 decorative and digitally immersive installations along the theme of "emotional states", seeking to illustrate how design influences feelings.

Walls lined with images of historic churches and market places in the Somali capital Mogadishu offered up a glimpse of the war-torn nation's past architectural glories as a means of inspiration for the future, said curator, Yusuf Shegow.

"We're trying to start a conversation on architecture," said Shegow, who hopes his work will challenge images of the Horn of Africa nation as a failed state. "We lose of lot of lives, but we also lose a lot of important architecture."

Somalia has been wracked by civil war since 1991, with many of Mogadishu's ancient mosques and colonial-era buildings reduced to rubble amid fighting, drought and famine.

Recommended

"We want to divert people's attention to focus on rebuilding rather than just destruction," said Shegow.

"If we can use design, or any type of creativity, we can envision how the city can look and we can bring hope."

Wars, persecution and other violence have driven a record 68.5 million people from their homes, more than the population of Britain or France, the United Nations refugee agency says.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar