Security, trade and energy topped the agenda as US President Donald Trump welcomed Polish President Andrzej Duda to the White House on an official visit for the first time.

Duda credited Trump for making Warsaw the first stop on the US president's inaugural European trip last year and said Trump's outdoor address in Poland was a "very important moment" for the relationship between the two countries.

Trump said the two leaders agreed to bolster defense, energy and commercial ties, adding that the alliance between the two countries had "never been stronger."

During a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump renewed his criticism of a planned new natural gas pipeline linking Germany with Russia.

Trump said it was "ridiculous" because it benefited Russia and was bad for the German people.

Poland wants to increase the volume of liquefied gas contracts with the US as a way to cut its dependence on gas imports from Russia.

Polish leader offers "Fort Trump" military base