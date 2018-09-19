A woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart when she was a teenager and stood by as the Utah girl was sexually assaulted was released on Wednesday after spending 15 years in prison.

Wanda Barzee, 72, quietly left the state prison in the Salt Lake City suburb of Draper, avoiding a throng of reporters gathered outside, spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted said. She did not disclose where Barzee was going.

Her release followed a surprise announcement last week that Utah authorities had miscalculated the amount of time Barzee should spend behind bars.

Shocked and disappointed

Smart, now 30, has said she was shocked and disappointed by the move and hopes Barzee will be closely watched and given treatment.

Smart has recalled some of the horrors she experienced as a 14-year-old when she was snatched from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 by Barzee's then-husband, street preacher Brian David Mitchell. He entered the house through an open kitchen window in the kidnapping that triggered fear around the country.

Smart said last week that Barzee saw her as a slave during the nine months she was held by the couple and encouraged Mitchell to rape her.

"So do I believe she's dangerous? Yes," Smart said.

Her father Ed Smart said Wednesday that he's glad Barzee will be watched over closely by federal agents during her five years of supervised release, but he's concerned about reports that she still believes Mitchell's ideas.

Mitchell's so-called divine revelations prompted her to help kidnap his daughter and even sit next to her as Mitchell raped her, so he's worried Barzee remains capable of abusing another child.

"My hope is that she won't be a problem," he said. "I think the way she treated Elizabeth was such that she doesn't seem to have any psychic impairment, and I just don't want to see her abuse some other child."

Smart, now a married mother and activist for victims' rights, posted on Instagram over the weekend that she's fearful of Barzee and has taken precautions but refuses to let her release disrupt the life she's built.