At least one Palestinian killed during Gaza protests
Every Friday, hundreds of Palestinians take part in protests along the border with Israel.
Palestinians shout slogans during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip September 21, 2018. / Reuters
September 22, 2018

At least one Palestinian has been killed and dozens injured during the weekly protest against Israel's occupation of the besieged strip. 

On Friday, hundreds of Palestinians took part in the protest along the border with Israel. 

They're demanding their right to return to their homes and land in the illegally-occupied territories. 

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 170 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the protests began in March. 

SOURCE:TRT World
