Israel's political scene faced upheaval after Trump’s most recent comments on the Palestinian-Israeli struggle, where he surprised Israelis and the world by supporting the two-state solution.

Trump stated, "I like the two-state solution. Yeah. That's what I think… that's what I think works best," he s.

At the press conference this Wednesdy he also asserted that he believed the Palestinians would return to the negotiating table, "100 percent". His confidence is likely inspired by far-reaching cuts he made to Palestinian aid and funding in recent weeks.

“I think the two states will happen. I think we’re going to go down the two-states road,” he said while comparing it to a "real estate deal”.

“I think it will happen. I think we’ll get a deal,” he said. He also commented that Netanyahu was “very nice” to him during their meeting.

Israel responded cautiously to Trump’s statement, by emphasising ties between the two nations and Trump’s strong positions on Iran’s nuclear project.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters afterwards that he was not surprised by US President Donald Trump's remark that he now supports a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stating, "everyone defines the term 'state' differently."

"I am willing for the Palestinians to have the authority to rule themselves without the authority to harm us," said Netanyahu while noting that he believes any American plan would be based on this principle.

His position has changed significantly since his controversial 2009 "Bar Ilan" speech where he outlined his vision for a demilitarised Palestinian state. He is now forced to make clear his position on the two-state solution ahead of upcoming elections in early 2019.

Reactions from Israelis were mixed, with key members of the ruling coalition expressing a rejection of the proposal.

Chief among them is Avigdor Liberman, Israeli Minister of Defence, and an established right-wing war hawk.