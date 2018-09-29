On Saturday, there are exactly six months until the UK leaves the European Union but the two sides are still miles apart.

Some of the British ministers who backed Brexit two years ago said the trade negotiations to leave the EU would be straightforward, that the UK would hold all the cards. The French president Emmanuel Macron recently called them liars.

British supporters of the EU call them far worse. Now, both sides are concerned that time is running out for an agreement. If they can't agree on these the UK could crash out next March. The so-called No deal scenario.

TRT World's Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood, reports on what's become a critical timeline to reach a deal.

In October there will be a crucial summit of EU leaders in Brussels to tray and thrash out a deal. It'll be make or break. If real progress is made there could be a final summit in November to sign the deal.