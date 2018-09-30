New Zealand won their third straight Rugby Championship title on Saturday after two tries from winger Rieko Ioane helped them to a 35-17 victory over Argentina in Velez Sarsfield.

The bonus-point win clinched the title, a 16th in the various versions of the southern hemisphere championship, with a game to spare for the world champions in what was a scrappy but well-deserved victory.

New Zealand, looking to bounce back after a home loss to South Africa two weeks ago, went behind to a Nicolas Sanchez penalty after just five minutes but after Ioane had put the visitors ahead two minutes later they never looked back.

Waisake Naholo went over in 16 minutes, Ioane scored the All Blacks' third 11 minutes before half time and Beauden Barrett put away all three conversions as Argentina's handling errors contributed to a 21-3 deficit at the break.

Sonny Bill Williams was given a yellow card four minutes before half-time but the home side could not take advantage and replacement Patrick Tuipulotu added a fourth New Zealand try, converted again by Barrett, after 54 minutes.