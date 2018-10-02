North Korea warned Washington through its state media on Tuesday that a declaration ending the Korean War shouldn't be seen as a bargaining chip in denuclearisation talks — but suggested lifting sanctions might be.

The North's official news agency issued a commentary claiming Pyongyang has taken significant measures to end hostile relations between the two countries but said the US is "trying to subdue" it through sanctions, a not-so-subtle call for Washington to lift sanctions if it wants further progress in their stalled nuclear negotiations.

The commentary said a declaration replacing a 65-year-old armistice to formally end the war "is not just a gift from a man to another," and added, "it can never be a bargaining chip for getting the DPRK denuclearised."

The DPRK is short for the North's official name — the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The commentary was directed at supporters of the US policy to maintain maximum pressure and sanctions on North Korea until it has made clear and significant moves to denuclearise.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — a vocal advocate of that policy — is expected to travel to Pyongyang soon to try to revive the negotiation process and set the stage for a second summit between President Donald Trump and leader Kim Jong-un.

The commentary echoes a speech by North Korea's foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho, at the United Nations last week in which he claimed North Korea is ready to implement the agreements Trump and Kim made during their first summit, in Singapore in June, but also accused Washington of failing to demonstrate its willingness to ease tensions and build mutual trust.