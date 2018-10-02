On September 24, Saudi Arabia received negative news from the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF), which rejected the Kingdom’s bid for membership.

Although the Paris-based global institution—also known as Groupe d'action financiere—credited Saudi Arabia with establishing a solid understanding of money laundering and terror financing, in addition to putting forward certain measures to mitigate such risks, the body’s 246-page report concluded that Riyadh has failed to adequately investigate and prosecute people who have allegedly taken part in money laundering on a larger scale.

Such investigations in Saudi Arabia have been “too low” in number said the analysis. Furthermore, the FATF also maintained that Riyadh has not been “effectively confiscating the proceeds of crime.”

Under the body’s “mutual evaluation” procedure, Riyadh was deemed to have fallen short on seven out of the 11 criteria for membership.

The decision of this 37-member institution, which is tasked with fighting terror financing and illegal money flows, marks a setback to Riyadh’s agenda of revamping its image before the world within the context of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MbS)’s ambitious Vision 2030 and rhetoric about “moderate Islam”.

Doubtless, MbS has been seeking to make changes in the Kingdom aimed at making the oil-rich country riper for foreign investment. This quest has now suffered yet another blow in light of the FATF’s recent rejection of Saudi Arabia, which President Donald Trump called “the world’s biggest funder of terrorism” in his 2011 book, Time to Get Tough: Making America #1 Again.

Then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Saudi was home to donors that make up “the most significant source of funding to Sunni terrorist groups worldwide” in a leaked memo from 2009.

To be sure, the FATF’s decision to deny membership to Saudi Arabia undermines Riyadh’s ability to speak about terrorism from a moral high ground.

Against the backdrop of US legislation—Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA)—granting American citizens the opportunity to take legal action against Riyadh over the Kingdom’s alleged role in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the FATF’s rejection of Riyadh further overshadows MbS’ ambitions to redefine his country’s image before the world.

Having severed diplomatic relations with Iran and Qatar and having waged fierce media campaigns and narrative wars against both states, largely based on Riyadh’s accusations that Tehran and Doha sponsor violent extremists, it will be easier for critics of the Kingdom to accuse the Saudi leadership of hypocrisy.