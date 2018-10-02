WORLD
2 MIN READ
Britain's May under intense pressure as Brexit deadline nears
To standing ovations, cheers and laughter, Boris Johnson, Theresa May's most powerful critic in her party, says her so-called Chequers plan to leave the European Union was a "cheat."
Britain's May under intense pressure as Brexit deadline nears
UK PM Theresa May (L) declined to speculate on whether she could see Boris Johnson as a future prime minister. / Reuters Archive
October 2, 2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May is under intense pressure over her Brexit negotiations, and faces fierce criticism even from her senior colleagues. 

To standing ovations, cheers and laughter, Boris Johnson, May's most powerful critic in her party, said in his speech her so-called Chequers plan to leave the European Union was a "cheat."

Asked whether she was cross with Johnson, who stole the show at her Conservative Party's annual conference, May told BBC television, "there are one of two things that Boris said that I'm cross about ... He wants to tear up our guarantee to the people of Northern Ireland."

Recommended

Showing little sign of considering changes to her Brexit blueprint, May said it was only her Chequers plan that could uphold the unity of the United Kingdom and declined to speculate on whether she could see Johnson as a future prime minister.

TRT World 's Simon McGregor-Wood has more from Birmingham. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul