Shares in luxury automaker Aston Martin fell as much as 6.5 percent on their market debut in London on Wednesday as investors and analysts raised concerns over its ability to deliver an ambitious roll-out of new models.

The company, which last year made its first profit since 2010 and has gone bankrupt seven times, had priced its shares at $24.70 each, giving it a market capitalisation of $5.63 billion.

The shares fell to as low as $23 and were down five percent at 09:35 GMT.

Aston Martin has plans to launch a new model every year from 2016 to 2022.

"(It) has very aggressive growth plans. The execution of that growth needs to be flawless - nothing eats cash more than a car company when the cycle turns. There is concern that it's more cyclical than the commentary has been," said James Congdon, managing director of cash flow returns specialist Quest.

"The banks have done a good job for their client - but there's no bounce."

Mitigating risk

Aston Martin - full name Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc - expects to produce around 7,100 to 7,300 cars in 2019, and 9,600 to 9,800 cars in 2020. It aims to increase production to 14,000 cars in the medium term, helped by new models and improving its manufacturing process.

The company is investing all of its cash flow to try to achieve this, leaving nothing for dividends or paying down debt.

"In terms of execution risk - this is what I've done for all of my career. I'm an engineer: we mitigate risk," Chief Executive Andy Palmer, who has led a turnaround plan at the company since 2014, told Reuters.

Palmer played down risks to the business from Britain leaving the European Union, even as other car manufacturers step up warnings over a disorderly Brexit.

He said Aston Martin was "relatively well insulated" from the effects of Brexit because Europe is not its biggest market and it may actually benefit from exporting with a cheaper pound.