Turkey has said that the international fight against terror can be successful if the world’s nations engage in cooperation based on justice and goodwill.

Speaking at the 2nd TRT World Forum, which kicked off in Istanbul on Wednesday, Binali Yildirim, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly said that the international community was not doing enough to end global disorder.

“Power means responsibility. Countries cannot decide as they wish and act as they wish. You cannot be named as countries in charge of peace and security,” Yildirim told the two-day gathering.

“You should behave responsibly. Not just for yourself, but for the peace of the entire world. The world must set aside their short-term interests and take decisions to allow humanity to thrive.”

He also reiterated the necessity of reforming the United Nations Security Council.

“The composition of the UNSC was founded after WWI’s bitter experiences. The power of veto was meant to prevent war. Now, it no longer prevents war, but serves the purpose of war,” Yildirim stated.

“Who gives these five countries the right to resist events around the world?” he asked.

“Innocents are dying. Blood is being shed. Nations say let us put an end to this, and then one person raises their hand and says no. The file is closed. This is not sustainable.” Yildirim, a former Prime Minister, went on to say.

“We cannot continue to be global spectators to global matters, or we will not overcome any issue,” he added.

White House decisions ‘unpredictable’

Yildirim criticised US efforts to combat terrorism by supplying support to the PKK, and continuing to house the head of the terrorist Gulenist network, Fetullah Gulen, responsible for the attempted July 15, 2016 coup in Turkey that left hundreds dead and thousands injured.

He also questioned the failure of US authorities to investigate Gulen, despite the ample evidence provided by Turkey.

“Are you worried that something will come to light if you do? That is what comes to mind, given that Turkey has sent files proving his involvement.”