WORLD
2 MIN READ
Wife of former Malaysian PM charged in 1MDB case
Rosmah Mansor was charged with 17 counts of money laundering and claimed trial Thursday, five months after her husband's shocking electoral loss due to public outrage at the scandal. She plead guilty to all charges.
Wife of former Malaysian PM charged in 1MDB case
Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives in court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 4, 2018. / Reuters
October 4, 2018

The wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najjib Razak has pleaded not guilty to laundering illegal proceeds from the scandal at the 1MDB state investment fund.

Rosmah Mansor was charged with 17 counts of money laundering and claimed trial on Thursday, five months after her husband's shocking electoral loss due to public outrage at the scandal.

Rosmah was arrested by the anti-graft agency at its office Wednesday after being questioned a third time over alleged theft and money laundering at the fund.

She has smiled and waved at reporters as she was escorted into court but said little. 

Recommended

Former prime minister Najib also appeared at the court building on Thursday for the management of his own corruption trial over the 1MDB scandal. 

He has also pleaded not guilty and accused the government of seeking political vengeance. He faces trial next year.

In a biography in 2013, Rosmah said it was common for a prime minister's wife to receive expensive jewelry and gifts. 

She also said she had earned money from an album that wasn't released to the public but was bought by government ministers who were fans of her singing talent.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites