The wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najjib Razak has pleaded not guilty to laundering illegal proceeds from the scandal at the 1MDB state investment fund.

Rosmah Mansor was charged with 17 counts of money laundering and claimed trial on Thursday, five months after her husband's shocking electoral loss due to public outrage at the scandal.

Rosmah was arrested by the anti-graft agency at its office Wednesday after being questioned a third time over alleged theft and money laundering at the fund.

She has smiled and waved at reporters as she was escorted into court but said little.