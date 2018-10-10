An explosion at a Russian-owned oil refinery in Bosnia slightly injured eight workers late Tuesday, local television reported citing officials.

The blast at the plant in the northern town of Brod, on the border with Croatia, occurred around 1930 GMT (9:30 pm), RTRS television reported, citing the head of the municipality, Ilija Jovicic.

The cause of the explosion at Bosnia's sole oil refinery, which sparked a fire, was not immediately known.