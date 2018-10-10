Hong Kong lawmakers demonstrated on Wednesday in support of media freedoms following Hong Kong's rejection of a work visa for a senior British journalist, as city leader Carrie Lam was about to give her annual policy address.

Chanting "Protect media freedoms" and holding placards that said "Free Press. No Persecution", more than a dozen pro-democracy lawmakers walked out of the city's legislative council before Lam gave a 45 minute speech laying out policy priorities for the year.

The protest comes after Hong Kong last week rejected an application for Victor Mallet, the Asia editor for the Financial Times newspaper and first vice-president of the city's Foreign Correspondents' Club, to renew his work visa.

Earlier this year, he hosted a lunch speech by Hong Kong independence activist Andy Chan at the Hong Kong FCC, an event that drew strong condemnation from Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

However, the visa denial has kicked off a storm of protest and has drawn criticism from the United States and Britain. The UK's foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, on Tuesday suggested the visa rejection was "politically motivated" and he called on authorities to reconsider.