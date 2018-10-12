The Palestinian leadership will no longer work with the UN peace envoy, a senior official said Thursday, accusing him of overstepping his role by seeking a deal between Israel and Hamas.

Ahmed Majdalani, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's (PLO) executive committee, said it had informed the UN secretary general that envoy Nickolay Mladenov was "no longer acceptable" to the Palestinian government.

Mladenov had "gone beyond his role" in seeking agreements between Israel and rival Palestinian faction Hamas, which controls Gaza, he said, adding that his actions impacted "Palestinian national security and the unity of our people."

There was no immediate comment from Mladenov or confirmation from the United Nations.

"After the Palestinians said 'no' to Israel and 'no' to the Americans, they are now saying 'no' to the UN as well," Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said in a statement.

"In this decision, Abu Mazen (Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas) is continuing to lead the Palestinian Authority to international isolation, which ultimately harm the Palestinians."