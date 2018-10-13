WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll rises to 20 after suicide bombings in southern Somalia
The blasts came a day before the first anniversary of a truck bombing that left more than 500 dead in Mogadishu, the worst ever attack in Somalia which was blamed on militant group Al-Shabab.
Death toll rises to 20 after suicide bombings in southern Somalia
Suicide bombers walked into the two locations in the southwestern city of Baidoa and detonated their vests within minutes of each other, according to witnesses. / TRTWorld
October 13, 2018

The death toll has risen to 20 people on Sunday following two suspected suicide bombers that struck in the southern Somali city of Baidoa on Saturday, a local hospital official said.

"We received 20 dead people and about 40 others injured from the twin blasts of yesterday," Abdifatah Hashi, the general manager of Baidoa city hospital told reporters on Sunday.

Al Qaeda-affiliated Al Shabaab militants, who want to topple Somalia's Western-backed central government, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

"What seems to be two suicide bombers blew themselves up in two restaurants in Baidoa," Ali Aden, a police officer in the city, said on Saturday.

Residents of Baidoa told Reuters they heard two loud blasts in the early evening, followed by huge plumes of the smoke.

Recommended

The Al Shabaab militants had targeted the two restaurants because they were frequented by government troops, Abdiasis abu Musab, the group's spokesman for military operations, told Reuters.

The attacks follow a US air strike against Al Shabaab militants in Haradere, a district in Galmudug region.

The US military's Africa Command said on Saturday it was still assessing the impact of the strike, which was carried out on Friday together with the Somali military.

Somalia has been engulfed by violence and lawlessness since the early 1990s after the toppling of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites