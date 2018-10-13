Pope Francis has defrocked two Chilean bishops accused of molesting minors, as he tries to tackle the Catholic Church's sexual abuse scandals around the world.

The Vatican said on Saturday that Francisco Jose Cox Huneeus, 84, the former archbishop emeritus of La Serena, and Marco Antonio Ordenes Fernandez, 53, who was archbishop emeritus of Iquique, were expelled from the priesthood following local and Vatican investigations.

Defrocking, officially called being "reduced to the lay state", is the harshest punishment the Church can inflict on a member of the clergy and such action has rarely been taken against bishops.

It comes as the Church faces sexual abuse crises in Chile and a host of other countries, including the United States, Germany and Australia.

The move prompted speculation that it could be a harbinger of action against other prelates, perhaps including Theodore McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington, DC.

McCarrick lost his title of cardinal in July after a US Church investigation found "credible and substantiated" allegations that he abused a minor decades ago.

He denies wrongdoing.

The pope ordered McCarrick, once of the US Church's most prestigious figures, to go into seclusion and live a life of prayer. But he is still an archbishop and priest, pending a Vatican investigation.

Last month Francis defrocked Father Fernando Karadima, an 88-year-old Chilean priest who was accused of sexually abusing teenage boys over many years.

Chile's scandal prompted all of the country's 34 bishops to offer their resignation to the pope last May.

He has so far accepted seven.