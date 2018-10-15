The border crossing between Jordan and Syria officially opened to civilians and trade on Monday after being closed for three years.

The Nassib crossing opened at 8am (0500 GMT), a border official on the Jordanian side in Jaber said, but added that there had been no traffic so far. One civilian could be seen waiting to cross.

Jordanian state news agency Petra reported early on Monday that Jordan and Syria had agreed to open the border to all in a change from an earlier statement that normal traffic would not be allowed until a later date.

TRT World spoke to Abeer Ayyoub in Amman for more.

"We are fully ready to receive passengers and transport of goods," Imad Riyalat, head of the Jaber crossing, said.

"We expect the traffic to be slow now at the start, but in coming days we expect passenger movement to pick up."