The newly appointed head of USA Gymnastics resigned just days after being named to the job on Tuesday following stinging criticism of her appointment by Olympic stars Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman.

Former Republican politician Mary Bono, who had only been revealed as interim chief of the embattled governing body on Friday, said she was quitting over "personal attacks" that made her position untenable.

"It is with profound regret, coupled with a deep love for the sport of gymnastics and respect for those who aspire to be great gymnasts, that I today tendered my resignation as the Interim CEO of USA Gymnastics," Bono said in a statement.

"My withdrawal comes in the wake of personal attacks that left undefended, would have made my leading USAG a liability for the organisation."

Bono's future in her new role had looked increasingly precarious after criticism by both Biles and Raisman concerning her appointment.

The 56-year-old drew the ire of Olympic superstar Biles after a tweet posted by Bono last month surfaced that was critical of apparel maker Nike following the company's ad campaign featuring ex-NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

Bono posted a photo of herself blacking out a Nike logo on a golf shoe as she took part in a charity golf tournament to honour members of the US military.

In response, the Nike-sponsored Biles tweeted on Saturday: "*mouth drop* ... don't worry, it's not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president, or any sponsors or anything."

'Survivors deserve better'

Raisman meanwhile blasted the decision to hire Bono on Monday in a series of strongly worded posts on Twitter that drew attention to the executive's previous work with law firm Faegre Baker Daniels.

Raisman alleged that the legal company had advised USA Gymnastics during the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, asserting that the company had helped "cover up" the former team doctor's crimes before they erupted into public view.

"My teammates & I reported Nassar's abuse to USAG in 2015," wrote Raisman.

"We now know USOC & lawyers at Faegre Baker Daniels (Mary Bono's firm) were also told then, yet Nassar continued to abuse children for 13 months!?